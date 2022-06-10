Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Cut by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $214.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.33. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

