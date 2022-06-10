626 Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,880 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

