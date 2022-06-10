Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423,938 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,792. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.87.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.