Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 598 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Microsoft stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.19. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.