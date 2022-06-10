PDT Partners LLC Sells 10,120 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 33,167 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,225 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,604.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,978 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHL opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $208.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

