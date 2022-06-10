Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Five9 worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Five9 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,934,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,972,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 292.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $98.56 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $126,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,982 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,954.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

