11 Capital Partners LP Sells 300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

11 Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,975 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 11.1% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

