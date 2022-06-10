3G Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

3G Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.0% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $3,659,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,116,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,720,821,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 84,391 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

MSFT opened at $264.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.19. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

