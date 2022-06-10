Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $22.03 Million Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 182,434 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.74% of Daqo New Energy worth $22,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

