Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

