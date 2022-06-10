Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period.
NASDAQ SOXX opened at $403.64 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $377.33 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.18.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.