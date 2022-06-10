Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 598,373 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 477.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,373 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $22,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. began coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

