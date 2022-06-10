Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 127,438 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $23,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 284,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 277,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

NYSE:PHM opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

