Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 235,359 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 220.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

