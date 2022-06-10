Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $47,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,806,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 748,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after buying an additional 152,407 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after buying an additional 121,784 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $12,936,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.38.

WWD stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.