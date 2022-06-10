Millennium Management LLC Has $47.55 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.92% of Vontier worth $47,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,676,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 594,417 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vontier by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,560,000 after purchasing an additional 377,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Vontier by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 558,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

