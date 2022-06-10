Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atotech were worth $47,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Atotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

NYSE:ATC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Atotech Limited has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

