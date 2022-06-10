Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573,125 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of OneMain worth $47,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OneMain by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,796,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in OneMain by 21.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 28.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 16.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in OneMain by 334.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.