Millennium Management LLC Sells 473,938 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,938 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Driven Brands worth $48,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 81.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 129.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $29.15 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Driven Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.