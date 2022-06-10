Millennium Management LLC Has $48.15 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $48,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.25. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.46.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

