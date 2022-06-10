MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 10,772 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

