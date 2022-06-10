Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $49,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after purchasing an additional 163,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,727,000 after purchasing an additional 226,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $316.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.10. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.64.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

