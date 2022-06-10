Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 289.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.51% of Amdocs worth $49,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.18.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

