MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 12,093 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 523,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 576,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.