MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 588 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

