12,015 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $28,260,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $10,155,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $5,147,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $4,471,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $6,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,772,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 207,942 shares of company stock worth $399,334 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyLion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:ML opened at $1.57 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

