MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $90,879,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $35,187,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 340,828 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

