MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,313 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,555 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 172,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

