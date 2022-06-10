MML Investors Services LLC Sells 478 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.41 and its 200-day moving average is $148.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.35 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.