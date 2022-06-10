Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $50,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.25. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

