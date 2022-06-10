Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $46,000 in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

MTNB stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

