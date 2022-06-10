Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 27,656 Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,812,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 812,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 425.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.
NYSE BORR opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.96.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
