$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439,058 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $135,806,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.