Analysts Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $173.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,206.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 141,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $527,373.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 155,467 shares of company stock worth $587,192 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.