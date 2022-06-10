Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MiMedx Group posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.71. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $394.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 61,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 330,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.