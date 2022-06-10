$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.05. MYR Group reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.72. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $121.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in MYR Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

