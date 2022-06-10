Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $209.45 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $318.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

