Joseph R. Nerges Buys 3,559 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,559 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $33,205.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,087. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph R. Nerges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,291 shares of CSP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $16,861.76.

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of 321.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSP (Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

