MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

PTLC stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.