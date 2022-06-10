MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.15.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

