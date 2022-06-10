MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $237.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.13 and its 200 day moving average is $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

