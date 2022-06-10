MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Lyft by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lyft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lyft by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 481,773 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LYFT opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

