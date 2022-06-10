MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $66,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

