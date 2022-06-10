iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,545,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.87. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $100.05.

