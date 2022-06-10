MML Investors Services LLC Buys 872 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $520.81 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $468.86 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $531.02 and its 200 day moving average is $606.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

