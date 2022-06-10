VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,655,000 after acquiring an additional 420,901 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,207,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,445,000 after buying an additional 140,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $54.54 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72.

