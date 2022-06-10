MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.09.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $187.45 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.52 and its 200 day moving average is $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

