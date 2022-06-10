Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

