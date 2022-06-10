Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $237.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

