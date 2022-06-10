MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

FRC opened at $147.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.